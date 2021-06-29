Heat causing problems for drivers

Emergency roadside crews responded to more than 1,000 calls on Monday just in the Greater Hartford area alone

HARTFORD, Conn. — The extreme heat is causing problems for some Connecticut drivers as AAA said it is seeing a higher than usual call volume.

Emergency roadside crews responded to more than 1,000 calls on Monday just in the Greater Hartford area alone, with the same call volume expected Tuesday. Dead batteries are a big issue in the heat.

"Obviously because of the heat and how hot it is, it’s causing batteries to fail," said Alex Cartagena, AA Battery Mobile Technician. "Aside from batteries which is the most common one, we also see flat tires cause of these conditions, potholes that people will hit on accident. They can cause flat tires on the roads, and sometimes even locking their keys in their cars. They’re in a rush to get out of the heat and they forget their keys are in their car and they lock it.”

What can you do to keep your car road ready in extreme heat?

"Some tips I can recommend is making sure your car runs every morning for at least 10 minutes, make sure it’s not neglected and staying parked somewhere," said Cartagena.

AAA is also advising drivers to keep a summer emergency kit handy in their cars that includes things like a car phone charger, water bottles, and snacks.

These are tips to keep in mind as AAA expects a record number of New Englanders to hit the road for the July 4th weekend.

More than 2.25 million people are expected to travel by car, which is 4% higher than the previous record in 2019.

"We try to encourage people before you go out just make sure you’re prepared, know your vehicle’s condition," said Cartagena.

AAA expects to rescue more than 4,000 members over the holiday weekend.

