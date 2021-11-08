Holiday shopping in CT: Local craft and gift fairs

Connecticut has no shortage of ways to help you kick off the holiday season including places to get a special gift for friends or family.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The holiday season is here, bringing with it concerts, shopping, and other events to help get you in the spirit!

Skip the long lines during Black Friday and instead head to a local craft fair for some handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts that will make a lasting impression for your loved ones.

Here are some local craft fairs happening that you can check out!

---

Continuum Holiday Bazaar - According to event organizers, jewelry, clothing, home and holiday decorations, and other products will be available to buy. Those who attend will also find children's activities and take a chance on raffle prizes! The proceeds of the bazaar help Continuum of Care, Inc., which is a non-profit that serves adults diagnosed with mental illnesses or severe developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The event takes place on November 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

A Very Gifty Christmas - You can shop local vendors and small businesses and visit booths that will have homemade goods, food, and other items. A portion of the door proceeds goes to the American Cancer Society. Admission is $5 with children under 12 years old free. Parking is also free.

The event takes place November 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NYA Sports and Fitness Center at 4 Primrose Street, Newtown.

Deck the Walls - The festive art exhibition takes place at the Lyme Art Association. More than 200 original works of art by member artists will be on display and visitors will be able to buy them as holiday gifts. The show is a collaboration with the Connecticut River Museum.

The event takes place between November 19 and January 2, 2022. The opening reception is on November 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All painting purchase from 2 p.m. on November 27 through 4 p.m. on November 28 will be tax-free.

Regular hours will be Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 90 Lyme Street, Old Lyme.

Sleigh Bells Ring Christmas Fair - This Christmas gift fair features crafts created by parishioners of the Church of St. Maurice in Bolton and is held on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Each Wednesday, the craft group meets to create the gifts and decorates items for the Christmas fair.

This will take place on November 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Maurice Church, 32 Hebron Road, Bolton. Admission is free.

Roaring Brook Holiday Craft Fair - The Friends of Roaring Brook Nature Center in Canton will be hosting a holiday craft fair the Saturday before Thanksgiving. The fair will feature gifts for all ages including felted ornaments, pottery, jewelry, soaps, and other items made by local artists.

Admission will be limited to 25 people at a time and proceeds from the fair will benefit the center's programs and activities. There is no charge to visit the center or the fair. It will be held on November 21 from noon to 4 p.m. at 7 Gracey Road, Canton.

17th Annual JCC Craft & Gift Fair - The Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven holds its fair for anyone looking for something special for any holiday. There's also a day full of activities for all ages.

Admission is free as well as parking. The event will be held on November 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Amity Road, Woodbridge.

Washington Holiday Gift Show - This event in Washington is held by the Washington Art Association & Gallery. It begins on November 26 through Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Washington Art Association is located at 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza, Washington.

Elephant's Trunk Country Flea Market - This isn't so much exclusively Christmas but they are open from April 4 to December 5, every Sunday. Everyone from treasure hunters to antique collectors, farmers, foodies, up-cyclers, and entrepreneurs flock to the flea market. Surely a unique Christmas present could be found here!

The Elephant's Trunk Country Flea Market is opened Sunday from 7 .am. to 2 p.m. at 490 Danbury Road, New Milford. No pets are allowed.

