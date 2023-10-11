Israel flag to fly over state capitol in honor of civilians killed in terrorist attacks

Beginning on Wednesday the Israeli flag will fly over the state capitol.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Israeli flag will be flown over the state capitol beginning on Wednesday, announced Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff.

This comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, having already claimed 2,200 lives as of Wednesday.

"As leaders of the Senate Democratic caucus, we will have the national flag of the State of Israel flown at half-staff over the State Capitol beginning tomorrow in recognition and mourning of the hundreds of civilians killed in the recent terrorist attacks.

We unequivocally denounce these cruel and shocking attacks on Israeli civilians. We express our unwavering support for the people of Israel and hope the region can ultimately find peace. We worked closely with the leaders of the other three legislative caucuses to have this flag flown," said Looney and Duff in a statement.

Fighters from the Hamas militant group that rules the Palestinian territory stormed through the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns, killed dozens of people, and abducted others in a surprise attack on Saturday. Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with the prime minister saying that the country is at war with Hamas.

As airstrikes continue to smash entire city blocks, Palestinians have struggled to find safe areas in the sealed-off Gaza Strip. Hospitals are running low on supplies, and the only power plant in the territory has run out of fuel.

As of Wednesday, Pres. Joe Biden announced 22 Americans have been killed in the war.

