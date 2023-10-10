Gov. Lamont directs flag to half-staff to honor lives lost in Israel

Flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on Oct. 14.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont has directed flags to half-staff in honor of the lives lost in Israel from the recent terrorist attacks, which have claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

Flags should be lowered effective immediately and remain lowered until sunset on Oct. 14, this Saturday.

“These attacks in Israel are dehumanizing, vicious, and abhorrent, and we indisputably condemn these acts of terrorism against innocent civilians,” said Lamont. “Our hearts break for those facing this terror. Connecticut stands in solidarity with the people of Israel, and we are praying for lasting peace for the entire region.”

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this time.

Attorney General William Tong issued a statement regarding Hamas' attacks on Israel, stating that the state has to do what it can to support Israel and Israeli families against the attack.

"I had the high honor of spending time recently in the Supreme Court of Israel, with President Herzog, and other government ministers," said Tong. "I got to see firsthand Israel’s beautiful and functioning democracy, built on the rule of law. I stood shoulder to shoulder with the Israeli people in the streets as they advocated peacefully for a free and fair judiciary. To say that this invasion was lawless is a gross understatement. The brutality of this attack, and the taking and threatening of hostages, offends all standards and norms of international law. Israel must have our unequivocal support in ending this senseless violence, in ensuring the safe return of all hostages, and in securing peace and justice.”

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.