Jobs available at the Postal Service in Norwich for holiday rush

NORWICH, Conn. — The Postal Service in Norwich is looking to hire people for this year's upcoming holiday rush.

There are over 100 positions to be filled and prospective hires are invited by the USPS to learn more at a contact-free drive-thru hiring event at 40 Wisconsin Avenue. The USPS said it expects 11.5 to 12.5 billion pieces of mail to be processed and delivered between Thanksgiving and Christmas.