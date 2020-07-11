Jobs available at the Postal Service in Norwich for holiday rush

x
NORWICH, Conn. — The Postal Service in Norwich is looking to hire people for this year's upcoming holiday rush. 

There are over 100 positions to be filled and prospective hires are invited by the USPS to learn more at a contact-free drive-thru hiring event at 40 Wisconsin Avenue. The USPS said it expects  11.5 to 12.5 billion pieces of mail to be processed and delivered between Thanksgiving and Christmas. 

The positions available at the November 11 event are Mail Handler Assistants, with salaries starting at $16.55 an hour. This position includes loading, unloading, and moving bulk mail. 

