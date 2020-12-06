K9's graduate Connecticut State Police Training Academy

Seven K9 teams made up the 211th Patrol Dog class. The ceremony was held on Thursday.

MERIDEN, Conn. — On Thursday, seven canine teams graduated from Connecticut State Police Training Academy.

The teams began their training on March 2 and trained for 15 weeks and graduated today. All of the dogs in the teams are German Shepards.

The teams are:

TFC. Pieter Groot K-9 Brando Troop C

TFC. Matt Warren K-9 Maxx Troop F

TFC. Darren Connolly K-9 Igor Troop H

Officer Steven Gennuso K-9 Majlo

TFC. Matt Warren K-9 Maxx Troop F TFC. Darren Connolly K-9 Igor Troop H Officer Steven Gennuso K-9 Majlo Department of Correction Officer Jeremy Shepard K-9 Tuco

Department of Correction Officer Tim McCain K-9 Jax Guilford Police Dept.

Constable Tory Marsden K-9 Mayhem Prospect Police Dept.

Out of the seven teams, K9's Brando, Maxx, and Igor will also be completing an additional seven weeks of Seach and Rescue training.