K9's graduate Connecticut State Police Training Academy

MERIDEN, Conn. — On Thursday, seven canine teams graduated from Connecticut State Police Training Academy.
The teams began their training on March 2 and trained for 15 weeks and graduated today. All of the dogs in the teams are German Shepards.
The teams are:
- TFC. Pieter Groot K-9 Brando Troop C
TFC. Matt Warren K-9 Maxx Troop F
TFC. Darren Connolly K-9 Igor Troop H
Officer Steven Gennuso K-9 Majlo
- Department of Correction Officer Jeremy Shepard K-9 Tuco
- Department of Correction Officer Tim McCain K-9 Jax Guilford Police Dept.
Constable Tory Marsden K-9 Mayhem Prospect Police Dept.
Out of the seven teams, K9's Brando, Maxx, and Igor will also be completing an additional seven weeks of Seach and Rescue training.
"We want to congratulate you all on the accomplishment up to this point and also wish you all good luck," said the State Police through their Facebook page.