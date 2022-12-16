Mawhinney released from custody after court lowers bond in Dulos case

He was placed into custody after alleged tampering with his leg monitor bracelet and was released after the court reduced his bond.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Kent Mawhinney, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in 2019, has been released after being brought into custody in October.

He was released Thursday after the court reduced his bond for several reasons, according to his attorney.

The court lowered the $1.5 million bond based on Mawhinney's record of "always appearing in court when scheduled, always returning to Connecticut after traveling out of state multiple times, and not committing any crimes when he was previously released on bond for two years," Attorney Jeffrey C. Kestenband told FOX61.

Mawhinney is now under a home detention condition that will allow him to leave home under certain circumstances, Kestenband added.

Mawhinney was taken back into custody in October during a hearing, where prosecutors raised the question that his leg monitor bracelet may have been tampered with.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband, and Michelle Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020. At the same time, Troconis and Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court-set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August 2020, Troconis was also charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Additionally, the judge ruled that Troconis no longer has to be part of the Intensive Probation supervision program.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in 2021 that they said bolsters their case.

Troconis and Mawhinney have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

