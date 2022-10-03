Kent Mawhinney back in custody after allegedly tampering with monitoring bracelet

Charged in connection with Jennifer Dulos disappearance, prosecutors say Mawhinney monitoring bracelet may have been tampered with.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Kent Mawhinney, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in 2019, was taken back into custody Monday during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court.

Prosecutors raised the question that his electronic monitoring leg bracelet may have been tampered with. The judge ordered Mawhinney to be held in custody on a $1.5 million bond.

His lawyer, Jeffrey Kastenband, speaking outside of the court house said Mawhinney has nothing done nothing wrong. He said his client has been freed and has traveled out of state many times with no issues. He is asking for an evidentiary hearing.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park.

She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband, and Michelle Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020. At the same time, Troconis and Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August 2020, Troconis was also charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Additionally, the judge ruled that Troconis no longer has to be part of the Intensive Probation supervision program.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in 2021 that they said bolsters their case.

Troconis and Mawhinney have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

