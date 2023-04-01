Lamont, Bysiewicz, elected officials sworn in on Inauguration Day

With his second term, Lamont is expected to take a much stronger position than he did four years ago during his first term, which was soon mired by the pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It is Inauguration Day in Connecticut as newly elected, or reelected, officials, are officially sworn into office for a new term.

Those officials include Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Biesywicz. They will be sworn in alongside other top-ranking state officials.

The tentative schedule for the day is as follows:

10 a.m. - Bysiewicz sworn into office inside the Capitol during the Senate session.

12 p.m. - Lamont sworn into office at the State Armory.

12:45 p.m. - (approx.) Lamont stands outside Armory for Connecticut National Guard flyover/howitzers shot off.

1:30 p.m. - Lamont delivers his State of the State address from the House chamber at the Capitol.

Later, the inaugural ball will be held at the Bushnell which is a tradition that dates back to colonial times.

During the ceremony, Attorney General William Tong, Secretary of the State-elect Stephanie Thomas, and Treasurer-elect Erick Russell will also be sworn into office. This is also Tong's second term.

With his second term, Lamont is expected to take a much stronger position than he did four years ago during his first term, which was soon mired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this year's 2022 Midterm Elections, Lamont went up against his 2018 rival once again, Republican Bob Stefanowski. This year, Lamont won by a larger margin than in 2018 and secured higher approval ratings.

Lamont also has a Democratic-held state legislature behind him, which is sure to help get his legislative agenda passed.

"I seriously sought that he's going to run for a third term," said Sacred Hart University professor Dr. Gary Rose. "So I think he wants to probably do some really big, creative things within the next four years.

In his State of the State address, Lamont is expected to outline his agenda which will likely focus on tax reform, infrastructure improvements, and fiscal security.

The inaugural ceremony at noon is open to the public and no tickets are needed to attend.

