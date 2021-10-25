Gov. Lamont, CT lottery officials launch retail sports betting

Lamont placed the first bet in the state's new sports betting venture between the Connecticut Lottery and Rush Street Interactive.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The state is in the game.

Gov. Ned Lamont placed the first bet in the state's new sports betting venture between the Connecticut Lottery and Rush Street Interactive at Sports Haven in New Haven.

At a news conference in New Haven to announce the launch, Lamont was joined by Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, representatives of the Connecticut Lottery, and other state and local officials.

Josh Ford, of Rush Street Interactive, said the new venture will be not only online but in 15 retail locations which will open over the next weeks.

Ford said the retail facilities will allow people to bet on sports in person within 30 minutes of where they live.

The online apps will also allow people to set limits on the amount of money they bet and provide assistance in the case the user identifies themselves as having a problem.

Officials emphasize sports betting should be treated as fun and not a way to make a living.

Bysiewicz said the opening of the sites makes the state more competitive.

Lamont praised the venture noting its short timeline from inception to opening.

Lamont also lamented the fact he couldn't bet on the New York Yankees but noted that he could bet on the NY Giants.

"This is going to be fun. It's about time that the state had a little fun," said Lamont.

James Gessner, Chairman of the Mohegan Tribe, released a statement on the CT Lottery’s launch of online gaming

"Offering these new products to eligible state residents is already helping Connecticut to protect thousands of local jobs and generate additional tax revenues to the benefit of state and municipal budgets, as well as our tribe’s members. The fact that Connecticut was able to once again update its gaming laws in cooperation with its local tribes shows the strength of our partnership, and the benefits that partnership offers to state residents.”

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.