Thousands of online, sports bets placed on first day in Connecticut

The two tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation are allowed to offer online sports betting while the tribes are also allowed to offer online casino games.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of virtual bets have begun being placed on the first day that online sports wagering and casino games have been made available to all eligible adults within Connecticut’s borders.

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, owners of Foxwoods Resort Casino, called Tuesday's full launch “nothing short of historic.”

The two tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corporation are allowed to offer online sports betting while the tribes are also allowed to offer online casino games.

Kevin Hennessy, director of publicity for FanDuel, which has partnered with Mohegan Sun, said Connecticut is launching its online offerings at the perfect time to attract bettors, given the large number of sporting events that are happening.

The original launch was supposed to take place on Oct. 7 but officials said there were some bumps in the road when it came to licensing for outside vendors.

State officials then approved a seven-day “soft launch” that began on Oct. 11.

“Connecticut has proven to be a leader when it comes to the gaming economy going back decades, and that legacy will continue with the launch of these new online options for all eligible residents," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "I am very proud to say that I placed the first legal, in-person sports wager in our state’s history just two weeks ago, and I encourage those who want to participate in placing wagers to do so, responsibly."

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming.

Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.