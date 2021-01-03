Large police presence, including tactical teams, at Groton mobile home park

Police have given shelter-in-place order for area residents.

Groton Town Police, including tactical teams, have surrounded a Groton mobile home park.

The incident is taking place at the Long Cove Mobile Home Park at 1290 North Road (Route 117) north of Groton center, near the Ledyard town line. In a Facebook post, Groton Town Police said that they responded to the park at approximately 4:35 pm for a report of a despondent male.

"As a precautionary measure, surrounding trailers were evacuated and local residents were instructed to shelter in a safe location for the duration of this incident. There are no reported injuries at this time. Officers remain on scene and are continuing to attempt to establish contact with the individual. State Police ESU personnel have also arrived on scene to provide assistance."

FOX61's Dave Puglisi is on the scene and says close to two dozen units have responded.



We'll have more information as it becomes available and the latest on the FOX61 News at 10 & 11 pm.