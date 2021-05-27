Leadership Greater Hartford president removed

The community leadership organization said the decision was due to information that was brought to their attention earlier this week

HARTFORD, Conn. — Chris Duffy was removed from his position as president of Leadership Greater Hartford. The community leadership organization said the decision was due to information that was brought to their attention earlier this week.

"Based on information that came to our attention earlier this week, Leadership Greater Hartford’s Board of Directors terminated its relationship with Chris Duffy on Tuesday, May 25, 2021," said the organization in a written statement. "We do not condone this type of behavior and it was clear that Mr. Duffy could no longer be part of our organization. We have been in touch with local law enforcement and have offered our full support and cooperation."

East Hartford police said they are looking into a video that was posted by the "East Coast Predator Catchers" that was reported to them on Wednesday.

The EastCoast Predator Catchers group says that Chris Duffy was the person involved in an interaction on the video but police have not confirmed this.

"It is a recording of an incident/interaction that appears to have occurred at the Mobil Gas Station, Silver Lane, East Hartford. We are not confirming the identities of anyone in that video at this time," said police in a written statement.

FOX61 has reached out to Duffy for comment but has not heard back.

Greater Leadership Hartford released a statement to its community that echoed its statement to FOX61 through its website:

As an important member of our community, we wanted to share some news.



Based on information that came to our attention earlier this week, Leadership Greater Hartford’s Board of Directors terminated its relationship with Chris Duffy on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.



The Board made the decision to part ways with Mr. Duffy after learning that he had engaged in inappropriate, and potentially illegal behavior. The behavior in question, was not associated with Mr. Duffy’s work, nor was it connected to any of his official duties for Leadership Greater Hartford. However, it was clear that Mr. Duffy could no longer be part of our organization.



The Board implemented its previously approved succession plan and has appointed Larisa Kottke, Leadership Greater Hartford’s VP of Finance & Operations, acting President and CEO.



We wanted you to hear this news from us first, but it is likely that you have heard more from recent media reports. We cannot provide any additional details at this time for obvious reasons, but we can assure you that we remain focused on LGH’s important work and mission.



Thank you for understanding and for your continued support.

EastCoast Predator Catchers is a vigilante group whose mission is to expose adults who they say are preying on children. The group posted a video earlier this month that led to the arrest of a truck driver from Maine.

