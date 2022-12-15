Ski slopes in northwest Connecticut hope for 'fresh snow' from nor'easter to kick off season

Mohawk Mountain staff and skiers say they welcome a snowy forecast.

CORNWALL, Conn. — A winter weather system that is moving into Connecticut is creating high hopes for ski enthusiasts at the higher elevations in the state’s northwest corner.

The staff at Mohawk Mountain has their fingers crossed that a new round of snow will make its way to their slopes. Mohawk is the largest and with its summit at 1,600 feet; it is the highest ski area in the state.

“We are hoping for 8 to 12 inches.” said Cassie Schoenknecht, the director of operations at Mohawk Mountain, and then added, “When it starts snowing people get excited – our phones are ringing off the hook.”

Dan Hedden works in mountain operations at Mohawk and has a large hand in snowmaking for the ski slopes.

“Nothing helps more than Mother Nature giving us some fresh snow,” Hedden said.

Mohawk has been opened during a few weekends already this season but, by Saturday, the plan is that they will be open for the remainder of the winter.

“We want everyone to come out and have a good time and enjoy outdoor recreation, that’s what it’s all about," Schoenknecht added. "We love to see the people out there smiling and skiing and just having fun.”

