Local students honor Roberto Clemente

This year the event is virtual

HARTFORD, Conn — Students at Hartford's Sport and Medical Sciences Academy are once again honoring the late baseball player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.

Clemente played in the major leagues for almost 2 decades. During the off season, he was committed to bring supplies to Central American countries. He was killed in a plane crash in 1972 bringing supplies to Nicaragua after an earthquake.

The Roberto Clemente Commemoration event has been rescheduled to Feb. 21st as a virtual event. This will be the 9th Annual Roberto Clemente Life Commemoration Event organized by Sports and Medical Science Academy students. Due to the pandemic, we will be holding a virtual event. Go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD5S14FTxTiNpeRYTlBYdvA or This program will be broadcast LIVE via HPATV on the Comcast Public Access Channel 5 in Hartford and Frontier Public Access Channel 6030 statewide.

It will also be streamed LIVE on HPATV.org, the HPATV Facebook Page and HPATV's Roku TV, Apple TV and Amazon TV Apps

Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/971270080069799