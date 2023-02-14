Look up: 'Train' of Starlink satellites visible in the New England sky this week

The 55 satellites are catching the attention of some, following the recent news of balloons and other flying objects.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's a sight in the sky that has some asking, is it another UFO?

Given the recent news of balloons and other flying objects, SpaceX's Starlink satellites are catching the attention of folks on the ground.

A viewer in the town of Washington sent FOX61 a video of the bright lights passing overhead Monday evening.

It's a train of 55 SpaceX Starlink satellites passing overhead. The satellites are used to provide this new form of Internet coverage worldwide.

The batch of satellites was launched with a Falcon 9 rocket just after midnight Saturday night, from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The satellites are now orbiting the earth at a reasonably low altitude.

In this early stage of their orbit, if the timing is right, the satellites become illuminated and reflect sunlight, usually before dawn or after sunset.

Eventually, they will spread apart and rise to a higher altitude, where they will be in operation, serving the Internet to those who subscribe to Starlink. At that point, they will not be as visible.

There are some opportunities to spot the train of Starlink satellites in our sky this week:

Tonight (Tuesday) at 6:31 p.m., from west to northeast, reaching a peak height of 64 degrees above the horizon

Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 6:47 p.m., from west to northeast, reaching a peak height of 67 degrees above the horizon

Each opportunity lasts five minutes. There is another chance Thursday, but clouds and rain will spoil the chance to see it in southern New England.

Ryan Breton is a meteorologist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at rbreton@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.