Lost ferret found sleeping in a local restaurant

HAMDEN, Conn. — Sushi the ferret was returned home on Thursday after going missing for five days.
Hamden Animal Control said Sushi, a male ferret, escaped from his apartment on Mix Avenue on July 3rd.
He was found in the lobby of a local restaurant sleeping on Thursday.
Sushi was take to a veterinarian and is reported to be relatively healthy and is now back home.
