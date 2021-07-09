Lost ferret found sleeping in a local restaurant

"Sushi" was found healthy and returned home

HAMDEN, Conn. — Sushi the ferret was returned home on Thursday after going missing for five days.

Hamden Animal Control said Sushi, a male ferret, escaped from his apartment on Mix Avenue on July 3rd.

He was found in the lobby of a local restaurant sleeping on Thursday.

Sushi was take to a veterinarian and is reported to be relatively healthy and is now back home.

