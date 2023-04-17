Danbury man arrested for practicing dentistry without a license

DANBURY, Conn. — A Danbury man was arrested for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license inside a hotel room, police said.
Hugo Moraes-DeLima was arrested and charged with practicing dentistry without a license and the illegal sale of prescription drugs.
On Sunday, Danbury police responded to La Quinta Hotel after reports of a man practicing dental work.
When police arrived, they found a man who claimed he was conducting dental referrals. When officers entered the occupant's room, they found an impromptu operating setup with dental drills, suction machines, and a portable X-ray machine.
Police said they also found bottles of amoxicillin and other medications.
While police were speaking to the suspect, a man exited the bathroom with a gauze in his mouth stating he just had a dental procedure.
Moraes-DeLima is being held on a $350,000 bond.
