Man killed in Meriden shooting

Police say the man was found behind an address on West Main Street.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man was found shot behind an address on West Main Street early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post on Meriden Police Department's page, police received a call of shots fired in the area of Grove Street and officers found the man lying on the ground. Paramedics arrived but police say the man succumbed to his injuries.

"This is still a very active and fluid investigation," said police in a written statement.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or email bpellegrini@meridenct.gov. Police say residents can call the Major Crimes tip line (203-630-6253.)

