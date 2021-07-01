Mayor: New London Police chief left over recorded disparaging comments

The comments were recorded by another police officer.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The New London police chief retired after being confronted over his secretly recorded comments disparaging the city he served and complaining about being passed over for promotions during his career because he is white. That is according to The Day.

The newspaper reported that New London Mayor Michael Passero confronted former Police Chief Peter Reichard on May 26 with a transcript of the recorded comments. A message was left with a number listed for Reichard on Thursday.

The comments were recorded by another police officer. Reichard previously served as a former assistant chief at the New Haven Police Department. He retired from that department in 2010 after threatening to arrest a newspaper reporter.

