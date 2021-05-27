New London police chief announces retirement after 34 years on the force

Chief Peter Reichard has served New London for the last nine years. Before that transition, he served the City of New Haven for 25 years.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New London Police Chief Peter Reichard will retire from the force after 34 years in law enforcement, the city's mayor announced Thursday.

“Chief Reichard has worked very well with the community, and he has established a great deal of innovative proactive policing approaches with the goal of enhancing the quality of life in the city,” Mayor Michael E. Passero said.

Passero added that Reichard's efforts, including the use of technology, made a significant impact on the New London Police Department's crackdown on crime.

Reichard transitioned to New London after serving the City of New Haven for 25 years, even as an assistant chief.

Over the last nine years, he has been with the New London Police Department, half of that as deputy chief and the last half as police chief.

Passero congratulated Reichard on his longstanding and courageous service.

“Our city certainly appreciates his leadership and his many efforts to address issues,” he said. “We wish him and his family the very best in his future professional endeavors.”

Police Captain Brian Wright will assume the role of Acting Police Chief effective immediately.

According to officials, Wright has been with the police department for more than 27 years.

“His professional approach, leadership style, and vision of policing provides me with full confidence in him, and I look forward to working with him closely during this critical transition period,” Mayor Passero said.

