Three facing charges after Southington police recover car stolen from Meriden

Police say while checking the vehicle, they recovered what appeared to be a firearm in plain view on the driver's side floorboard.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Three men are facing charges after a stolen car was recovered last week, police said.

On Thursday night, Southington officers observed a vehicle in the area of North Main and Mill Streets that matched the description of one stolen from Wallingford.

According to a release, police followed the vehicle into a nearby apartment complex, where it was then parked in the parking lot.

The officers then took the driver, a front-seat passenger and a rear passenger into custody.

The individuals were identified as Victor Rombo Ayala, 30, Wesleye Hoskie,32, and Franklyn Steeves, 26 .

Police say while checking the vehicle, they recovered what appeared to be a firearm in plain view on the driver's side floorboard.

The object was later determined to be a CO2-fired "BB Gun", according to officials.

The suspects were charged with the following:

Victor Rombo Ayala (driver): Weapons in a motor vehicle, 2nd-degree Larceny and Illegal Possession (Narcotics found on his person). Victor was released on a $15,000 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 16.

Wesleye Hoskie: 2nd-degree Larceny 2nd Degree. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 16.

Franklyn Steeves: 2nd-degree Larceny. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 16.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.