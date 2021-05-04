Three facing charges after Southington police recover car stolen from Meriden

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Three men are facing charges after a stolen car was recovered last week, police said.
On Thursday night, Southington officers observed a vehicle in the area of North Main and Mill Streets that matched the description of one stolen from Wallingford.
According to a release, police followed the vehicle into a nearby apartment complex, where it was then parked in the parking lot.
The officers then took the driver, a front-seat passenger and a rear passenger into custody.
The individuals were identified as Victor Rombo Ayala, 30, Wesleye Hoskie,32, and Franklyn Steeves, 26 .
Police say while checking the vehicle, they recovered what appeared to be a firearm in plain view on the driver's side floorboard.
The object was later determined to be a CO2-fired "BB Gun", according to officials.
The suspects were charged with the following:
- Victor Rombo Ayala (driver): Weapons in a motor vehicle, 2nd-degree Larceny and Illegal Possession (Narcotics found on his person). Victor was released on a $15,000 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 16.
- Wesleye Hoskie: 2nd-degree Larceny 2nd Degree. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 16.
- Franklyn Steeves: 2nd-degree Larceny. He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on April 16.
