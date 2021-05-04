Milford PD investigate 26-year-old man's untimely death

Police tell FOX61 that the death appears indicative of an overdose.

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police said they are investigating an 'untimely death' in the area of River Street and Daniel Street.

According to officials, the victim is a 26-year-old male, who is believed to not be from the area.

Further information has not been released at this time, as the next of kin has not yet been notified.

Officials are working to remove the victim's body from the scene.

There are partial road closures in place in the area and police said for travelers to expect delays.

This is a developing story.

MPD is investigating an untimely death in the area of River St and Daniel St. Partial road closures in the area, please expect delays. More information to follow. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) April 5, 2021

