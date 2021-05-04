Milford PD investigate 26-year-old man's untimely death

MILFORD, Conn. — Milford police said they are investigating an 'untimely death' in the area of River Street and Daniel Street.
According to officials, the victim is a 26-year-old male, who is believed to not be from the area.
Police tell FOX61 that the death appears indicative of an overdose.
Further information has not been released at this time, as the next of kin has not yet been notified.
Officials are working to remove the victim's body from the scene.
There are partial road closures in place in the area and police said for travelers to expect delays.
This is a developing story.
