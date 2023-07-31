Cromwell man arrested after person left in chair for weeks: Police

Police said the person had also been left unfed for several days.

CROMWELL, Conn — A Cromwell man was arrested on cruelty and abuse charges after a person was found his home in "deplorable and unsanitary conditions." Police said the person hadn't been moved from a chair for weeks and had not been fed for several days.

On Friday, police were asked to do a welfare check on a person because a medical office said a patient had not shown up for several appointments. Officers arrived at the residence of Steven Donen, 66, of Cromwell and while checking the welfare of the victim, officers discovered the victim was living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions. It was reported that the victim had not moved from a chair in about two weeks and had not eaten for several days. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Cromwell police said the home exhibited severe hoarding conditions and evidence that Donen was withholding critical care from the victim.

On Monday, Donen was charged with Cruelty to Persons, Abuse 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment 2nd Degree. Donen is being held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday.

The CT Department of Social Services, Cromwell Department of Senior Services and the Cromwell Health Department were all notified of this case.

If you suspect someone is a victim of elder maltreatment, you can contact Protective Services for the Elderly program at the CT Department of Social Services toll free at 1-888-385-4225.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.