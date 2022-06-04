Vehicle submerged in Connecticut River found unoccupied: Middletown firefighters

It happened at the River Road and Eastern Drive intersection, according to firefighters.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A vehicle was found submerged in the Connecticut River overnight Saturday, according to Middletown firefighters.

The dive team was activated for this investigation, Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 said on social media around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

It happened at the River Road and Eastern Drive intersection, according to firefighters.

The vehicle was found submerged with the driver's side window opened, Deputy Fire Chief Dave Albert told FOX61 over the phone.

No one was found in the vehicle. Officials conducted a search in the area including with a drone, but did not find anyone, Albert said.

This is a developing story.

