Middletown neighborhood welcomes trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Monday was the first Halloween since 2019 without masking and social distancing.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Halloween night Monday brought kids across the state out in their best costumes to do some trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods.

One Middletown street attracted toddlers dressed as fairies, kids as their favorite characters, and even some adults in costume alongside their children.

Vanessa Young and her 9-year-old son Jordin, dressed as an inflatable dinosaur skeleton, enjoy trick-or-treating on Hunting Hill Avenue.

"Everyone’s always got their houses decorated and they’ve always got the really good candy," Vanessa said. "Thankfully we have wonderful weather."

Jordin says he likes getting the candy and the compliments on his blowup suit.

It's a once-in-a-year night Celia Vose-Watson and her husband look forward to.

"I love that I don’t have to cook a big meal. I don’t have to wrap any gifts. We get really wonderful kids in this area," she said. "Some of them are little enough to be learning their 'please' and 'thank you‘s'. Some of the older ones just have their last hurrah."

She has lived on the street for 25 years and decorates her house differently each time. This year, skeletons lined her home.

"It’s a night where kids can run around and feel like they’re safe in this neighborhood," she said.

This Halloween was the first since 2019 without pandemic impacts. Face coverings were replaced with Halloween masks and candy shoots many installed were no more.

"A couple of years ago we roped this off and we put caution tape, and we put out a couple of candy bars out at a time," Vose-Watson said. "We feel a lot safer this year."

Vanessa Young says it's nice getting back to normal after two years of the pandemic.

