Police searching for missing Hartford 14-year-old

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen one week ago.

Police issued a "community alert" for Raymond Castro. "Raymond was reported to have numerous mental and emotional disorders," police said Thursday. "It is unknown if Raymond is a threat to himself or others or if he takes daily medications for his reported disorders," the police bulletin said.

Castro is four feet, ten inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Castro has Brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was given according to the police bulletin.