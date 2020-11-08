First EEE positive mosquito found in Stonington

Last year, there were 4 confirmed human cases of EEE in Connecticut. 3 people died.

STONINGTON, Conn. — The State of Connecticut Mosquito Management Program (MMP) announced that mosquitoes trapped in Stonington on August 5 tested positive for the eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.

Last season, EEE was detected in 28 communities in Connecticut with a total of 122 positive mosquito samples. There were four confirmed human cases of EEE and three individuals died. The virus had caused numerous cities and towns to put in place curfews and other restrictions to help mitigate the risk of being bit by those mosquitos.

These results represent the first EEE positive mosquitoes identified in the state by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) this year.

In addition, West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes have been identified in 7 Connecticut towns this year: Bridgeport, Darien, Greenwich, Guilford, Newington, Norwalk, and Stamford.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected with West Nile develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the CDC. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months

EEE is a rare but serious illness in humans with 4-8 cases reported in a typical year in the U.S. During 2019, the number of confirmed human cases rose to 38 with 19 cases occurring in New England. EEE is the most severe mosquito-transmitted disease in the U.S. with approximately 33 percent mortality and significant brain damage in most survivors.

“The detection of EEE virus in mosquitoes in early August and the continued spread of West Nile virus is cause for concern,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, Medical Entomologist at the CAES. “Virus activity can quickly escalate so we'll continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for further virus amplification and spread."

"Now is the time to take precautions against mosquito bites," said Dr. Jason White, Director of the CAES. "We encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."

To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes residents should: