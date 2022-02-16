Multi-car crash on Route 8 in Seymour leaves 3 injured

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. near Exit 21 in Seymour, according to Connecticut state police.

SEYMOUR, Conn. — A driver was seriously injured and two others were left with minor injuries after a multi-car crash on Route 8 North on Wednesday afternoon, which shut down the roadway for a portion of the evening commute.

A Toyota Highlander and a Chevrolet Silverado were traveling in the right lane on the Northbound side of Route 8 when an Infiniti G37 traveling on the southbound side veered into the center median, struck the metal guardrail, and continued to travel into the northbound lanes.

The Infiniti then struck the Chevy, which then struck the Toyota. The Chevy and Toyota drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Infiniti driver sustained serious injuries and was also taken to the hospital.

The roadway was closed as police responded and it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

