Route 42 in Cheshire remains closed as DEEP cleans oil spill

The spill happened last Friday when an oil truck crashed and rolled over, dumping over 2,000 gallons of fuel.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Work continues on cleaning up an oil spill in Cheshire that has closed Bethany Mountain Road (Route 42).

The road is expected to be closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect Town Line at least through the weekend, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The spill happened when an oil truck driving on the road crashed last Friday. The truck rolled over, spilling its oil.

The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other occupants were reported inside the truck.

DEEP said about 2,012 gallons wound up leaking from the truck. The fuel traveled into a catch basin and into a nearby dry creek bed.

Officials said there is no expected impact on public drinking water.

As of Tuesday, DEEP said over 100 boxes of 1,500 yards of contaminated soil have been hauled from the scene with more excavation work continuing. DEEP will also be monitoring and sampling the soil.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





