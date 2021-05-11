Recovery continues for Naugatuck Police Lt. two weeks after he was struck by truck

Lt. Mark Pettinicchi was discharged from Waterbury Hospital Friday and will continue recovery at a long-term rehab facility, Naugatuck police announced.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Editor's Note: Video above aired on Nov. 5.

A milestone was accomplished Friday for a Naugatuck police officer facing a long road to recovery following an incident while on duty earlier this month.

Lt. Mark Pettinicchi was discharged from Waterbury Hospital Friday and will continue recovery at a long-term rehab facility, Naugatuck police announced.

On Nov. 4, Lt. Pettinicchi was working a traffic detail when he was struck by a truck that led a multi-town pursuit, requiring multiple surgeries and a two weeks stay at the hospital.

"Lieutenant Pettinicchi, his family, & the entire Naugatuck Police Department extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Waterbury Hospital, and the members of the Waterbury Police Department for all of their assistance these last few weeks," Naugatuck police said on social media.

1/3: After spending over 2 weeks in the hospital, and undergoing numerous complex surgeries, Lieutenant Pettinicchi was finally discharged from Waterbury Hospital. This morning, he was transported by ambulance to a long-term rehab facility to continue his recovery. pic.twitter.com/l3x8pUjjz3 — Naugatuck Police Dept. (@Naugy_PD) November 19, 2021

Pettinicchi still has a long road to recovery ahead due to the serious injuries he suffered, police said.

"He wishes to express that he has seen, heard & felt the support of our communities. He has drawn strength from this support and it has helped him on his road to healing," police added in their announcement.

The three suspects involved in the incident that left Pettinicchi injured have since been arrested and arraigned in court.

