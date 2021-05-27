'Every life lost is a tragedy' | New Haven mayor speaks out on rising violence following fatal shooting

A 34-year-old West Haven man was found fatally shot on Sherman Parkway near the intersection with Munson Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Justin Elicker is looking to combat the recent rise in violent crime in his city.

The Elm City leader released a statement Wednesday night after the city saw another fatal shooting – this time on Sherman Parkway – Wednesday evening.

“Cities across the country are experiencing a rise in homicides, and New Haven is no different,” Elicker said in the statement. “I’m working everyday with Chief Dominguez to ensure we’re deploying every possible resource to keep our community safe.”

Police said they received multiple 911 calls around 8:25 p.m. regarding a person shot on Sherman Parkway near the intersection with Munson Street.

A 34-year-old West Haven man was found fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 28-year-old New Haven man remained on the scene and identified himself as being involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Elicker said the city, along with the police department, are engaging in “a full court press” to get services to those most in need, particularly the city’s re-entry population so they remain out of trouble.

“Every life lost is a tragedy; I was at the scene tonight and I’m working day and night to ensure our city is safe for each and every resident,” Elicker concluded.

The mayor is set to hold a virtual press conference at 11:30 a.m. where he is expected to outline strategies to combat violence.

The most recent fatal shooting came a week after an 18-year-old was also shot and killed in New Haven.

Tashawn Brown, 18, was shot and killed last Wednesday, prompting a call to action from activities and community leaders.

Brown had just graduated high school and had received a scholarship to attend college. His death was the third homicide in New Haven that had happened within five days.

"We’ve got to come together and patrol our own neighborhood and have some control over our young men and women who are out in the streets," said Rev. Boise Kimber.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

