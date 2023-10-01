14-year-old accidentally shoots himself with unsecured gun: Watertown Police

The boy was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

WATERTOWN, Conn — A teen accidentally shot himself Sunday with unsecured gun in Watertown according to police.

Police were called to a home on Hadley Street around 12:30 p.m., in the Oakville section of town for a potential gunshot wound to a fourteen-year-old boy.

Investigators believe the teen accessed an unsecured firearm from within the home. The boy had a gunshot wound to the head. Police said that at this point the discharge appears to be accidental.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing by the Watertown Police Department. No other details were available.

The state has passed what has been called "Ethan's Law," which requires gun owners to secure both loaded and unloaded guns. The law would also raise the age, from 16 to 18, for which an adult would be required to secure a gun if they are living with a minor.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.