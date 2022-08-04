Hamden man killed in pedestrian crash: Police

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Dixwell Avenue, police said.

The crash happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. on Dixwell Avenue. David Welch, 36, was crossing the road by George Street when a northbound vehicle struck him.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is coopering with the investigation, Hamden officials said. The driver has not been identified.

First responders treated Welch at the scene before he was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Officer Christina Giori of the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000 or at cgiori@hamdenpd.com.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.