Julia's Bakery in Orange to close at the end of the year

The bakery will be around for "one last holiday season," serving up cakes, baked goods, bread, and even breakfast and lunch sandwiches in its café.

ORANGE, Conn — After over 30 years of making and selling baked goods, Julia's Bakery in Orange will be closing its doors for good at the end of the year.

"This journey now ending would have been unimaginable from its start 32 years ago," the bakery said on social media on Friday.

The bakery will be around for "one last holiday season," serving up cakes, baked goods, bread, and even breakfast and lunch sandwiches in its café.

"We are deeply thankful to all those who have shared in it: our staff, whose commitment paved the road through four locations and a pandemic; the town of Orange for accepting us as part of the community; our friends and family for their guidance and support; and most of all our patrons, for letting us be part of your birthdays, weddings, holidays and more," the bakery added in its statement.

Julia's Bakery is currently located in the Orange Meadows Plaza, right next to Trader Joe's.

--

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.