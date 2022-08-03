Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

The pool at Hubbard Park will remain closed until August 8 due to the incident.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden.

Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.

The man was taken to MidState Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said at this time no foul play is suspected in this death.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said officials were told the man did have an underlying medical condition, but the cause of death has yet to be determined. The man's name has not been released.

Meriden Police are investigating the death and the pool at Hubbard Park will remain closed to the public until August 6.

Due to an unfortunate medical emergency today at Hubbard Park, the pool will be closed until Monday, August 8th. The City Splash Pad, located in City Park will be open and available to the public. Thank you for your cooperation. — City of Meriden (@CityofMeriden) August 3, 2022

"Our lifeguards did a phenomenal job," Scarpati said. "We're making sure they get any help they need and are able to process this traumatic incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.