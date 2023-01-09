Meriden bus drivers strike Friday as contract negotiations fail

The union said they'll continue the strike after the holiday weekend if the contract negotiations do not get resolved.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Sept. 1 marks the first day of a strike for Meriden bus drivers, who are demanding fair wages as contract negotiations continue.

Meriden Public Schools still held class on Friday and students were expected to find alternative transportation.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said that it was "a busy morning for schools" as parents teamed up with neighbors and friends to drive students to school.

Scarpati addressed the media mid-morning Friday, saying it was "reassuring to see the entire community come together...Resounding positive response."

The school district's goal was to get their students in the classroom to learn, and do it in a safe an effective way while buses are not rolling.

Scarpati said there were 89% of students in attendance Friday, which has been consistent with what the district has seen since the first day of school on Wednesday. He said that means around 7,500 are in classrooms Friday.

With that said, Scarpati notes that "what happened today should not and can not be the norm," and he called on the bus drivers on strike and the Teamsters to "hash this out for our kids and our community."

The strike officially started at the New Britain Transportation (NBT) center as dozens of drivers have come out and protested contract negotiations they say are nowhere near what they want.

The Teamsters Local 671 bus drivers union said it gave NBT a midnight deadline to reach an agreement.

A deal was not reached and now parents need to find another way to get their children to school safely. All schools are opening early and staying open late to accommodate the changes and any students absent on Friday will be excused, according to officials.

Drivers said they want fair wages. Right now, drivers said they make a least $4 per out less than competing companies. The group also asks for safer working conditions and the company to provide health insurance, 401k contributions, and paid holidays.

One union representative said they knew the strike would be difficult on parents, but they needed to fight for what they deserved.

NBT released a statement saying it never refused the drivers' health care or a 401k but just refused to switch to the Teamster benefits that were already in place.

The strike Friday will last through 5 p.m. and the drivers say they will continue it after the holiday weekend if an agreement isn't reached.

