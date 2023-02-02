Meriden fatal hit-and-run under investigation

Responding officers found an unresponsive 58-year-old man laying in the northbound lane with injuries that are consistent with being hit by a car, police said.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police are looking for the driver responsible for fatally hitting a pedestrian on Lewis Avenue late Wednesday evening.

Police were called to Lewis Avenue near MidState Medical Center around 11:36 p.m. for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

Responding officers found an unresponsive 58-year-old man laying in the northbound lane with injuries that are consistent with being hit by a car, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified at this time, was brought to MidState, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe a white SUV heading north hit the man. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road after hitting the man. Then, a passenger exited the vehicle, looked around, then went back inside the SUV, and left the scene.

The SUV was seen turning left onto Kensington Avenue toward Chamberlain Highway.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Meriden police at 203-630-6201.

