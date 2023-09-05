Meriden school bus driver union reaches agreement with New Britain Transportation, ending 2-day strike

While bus drivers were on the picket line, student transportation was compromised in Meriden for two days.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The union representing school bus drivers in Meriden has come to a contract agreement with New Britain Transportation after two school days worth of strikes, according to Meriden Public Schools (MPS) and city officials.

"While MPS was not a party to the dispute, they worked closely with New Britain Transportation and Teamsters Local 671 to help resolve the strike," The city of Meriden said in an online statement.

All Meriden public school buses will be back on the roads on Wednesday.

The union voted 30 yay, 1 nay, which has put an end to the strike. Details of the deal with Teamsters Local 671 have not been released at this time.

City officials in Meriden will provide an update later Tuesday afternoon regarding the end of the strike.

The school bus drivers have demanded fair wages. Before the new contract agreement, drivers said they made at least $4 per hour less than competing companies. The group also asked for safer working conditions and for the company to provide health insurance, 401k contributions, and paid holidays.

While bus drivers were on the picket line, student transportation was compromised.

Meriden Public Schools opened its campuses for longer in the day to accommodate for early drop-off and late pick-up on Friday and Tuesday.

Friday was "a busy morning for schools" as parents teamed up with neighbors and friends to drive students to school, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati said Friday.

Classrooms saw an 89% attendance rate on Friday, consistent with what was seen during the first week of school, according to the mayor.

M&J, another school bus company, has drivers on strike for similar reasons, affecting student transportation in Coventry and Bolton. Tuesday was the first day M&J union drivers went on strike.

