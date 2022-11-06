Meriden crash kills Southington woman

The woman was outside her car following a separate crash.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A Southington woman was killed early Sunday after she got out of her car following a separate crash.

Breanna Alexandria Rivera, 29, of Southington, died at the scene of the crash on Route 15 around 1:40 am Sunday.

State police said that a Ford F250 and a 2009 Hyundai Genesis were involved in a crash on Route 15 northbound in the center lane near the Miller Avenue exit.

Both vehicles were disabled in the left and right lanes of travel and Rivera had gotten out of the Hyundai. A Chevrolet Cruze approached the scene traveling north in the left lane, and struck Rivera and she died at the scene.

Police said four other people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact TPR Vaichus #988, at Troop I, at 203-393-4222. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Vaichus.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.