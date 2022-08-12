Law enforcement and lawmakers discuss purpose of restraining & protective orders in response to Milford homicide

Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford had a protective order and restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt.

MILFORD, Conn. — Police said Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford filed a protective order and restraining order against Ewen Dewitt, her ex-boyfriend.

Dewitt chose to repeatedly ignore the orders which resulted in the homicide.

FOX61 obtained a copy of the restraining order which was just issued last month. In it, Minogue stated, "I'm scared he's going to kill me."

Prior to this order, a judge filed a protective order after he was arrested for previous charges.

Despite this, Dewitt violated the orders by entering Minogue's home Tuesday night and allegedly killed her with an ax while her two children were inside.

Dan Cargill, a former CT State Police trooper who now works for the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence said the judicial system just expects the defendants to adhere to the orders.



"Unfortunately, the restraining order or protective order, it doesn't guarantee we are looking for the individual who is the protected party to try and protect them as best as we can," said Cargill, director of law enforcement services of CCADV.

However, domestic violence expert Paola Serrechia with the Hope Family Justice Center in New Haven said that just means more needs to be done.

"We can have higher bonds, we can have officers that follow abusers every month," said Serrechia.

Last year, Governor Lamont signed "Jennifer's Law," a law that expanded the definition of domestic violence which includes stalking/cyberstalking, manipulative control, denying a person resources and isolating them from friends and family.

Senator Mae Flexer was one of the voices in getting that bill passed.

"I think there maybe needs to be a thorough assessment of what happens when previous offenses have occurred whether or not when the courts are looking at the circumstances in front of them," said Sen. Flexer.

If you are someone who is experiencing domestic violence, you can call CCADV's 24-hour hotline called CT Safe Connect.

You can call or text 1-888-774-2900 and remain anonymous.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

