Message in a bottle found at Connecticut state park. Now, volunteers are searching for who wrote it.

The bottle was discovered when volunteers from the Charles Island Reforestation group were planting trees on the island earlier this month.

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it.

The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands State Park in Milford accessible by foot via sandbar during low tide.

The bottle was discovered when volunteers from the Charles Island Reforestation group were planting trees on the island earlier this month.

The bottle was buried on July 19, 1984, by the Plourde family from Peru, Mass., while hiking on the island. The reforestation group hopes to connect with Bob, Ann, Christine and/or Jennifer to see the message in a bottle again.

"We are attempting to find the family so they can see this artifact again and know they created a part of history," Charles Island Reforestation said on Facebook.

If you know the people who may have buried the message in a bottle, the reforestation group encourages you to message them on Facebook or email them at charlesislandreforestation@gmail.com

The state does not permit crossing by foot to Charles Island when the sandbar is covered with water. But crossing at low tide is allowed now through May 1; the island becomes a Natural Area Preserve for nesting birds during the warmer months of the year.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.