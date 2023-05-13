Abate's in New Haven closed after fire at restaurant Thursday

The apizza restaurant on Wooster Street remains closed as the family picks up the pieces.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Abate's Pizza in New Haven is hoping to "rebuild and re-open as soon as we can" after a two-alarm fire at the restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Abate's reported that "everyone is safe" after firefighters brought the flames under control.

Firefighters had difficulty getting to some of the flames, which were spreading in the layers of the roof.

"Over buildings, a lot of times they put rain roofs on, or they add on to the roof for cosmetic appearance, and once it gets above the old roof into that void space, it's the process of opening it up and soaking it down," New Haven Battalion Chief Ryan DiVito told FOX61 Thursday.

The apizza restaurant on Wooster Street remains closed as the family picks up the pieces.

"We are so grateful to have such a supportive community behind us at this time," Abate's told its followers on Facebook Friday.

Friends of the restaurant launched a Go Fund Me to help the owner rebuild and reopen.

"We are devastated and anxious to rebuild..." Abate's added. "Thank you all so much for the love and support."

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

