Overnight New Haven house fire displaces 3, kills dog

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A house fire in the Hill section of New Haven overnight has left three people without a home and has taken the life of a family pet.

Firefighters were called around 2:40 a.m. Saturday to a home on Ann Street for a second alarm fire, according to Rick Fontana, the director of New Haven's emergency operations.

The fire was brought under control just after 4 a.m.

While the three people displaced from the two-and-a-half-story home made it out safely, a family dog was lost in the fire. The Red Cross is assisting those three people.

