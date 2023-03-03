Draft Environmental Assessment released for Tweed New Haven Airport

The report declares that the proposed changes could be beneficial to the community in terms of environmental impacts. Some neighbors arent convinced.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The wait is over for those who live close to Tweed New Haven Airport. After more than a year, the draft Environmental Assessment (EA) on the expansion project has been released.

Overall, the report found that the proposed changes to the terminal and runway would have a positive impact on the environment...especially when it comes to air quality, traffic, and noise control.

"One, the relocation of the terminal will take the ground noise away from residential areas and put it in more compatible land-use areas where there's more industrial-type uses," said Tom Rafter, Executive Director of Tweed New Haven Airport Authority.

The new entrance would be off of Proto Dr. and the extension of the runway, Rafter said, will make everything safer and allow Avelo Airlines to put more passengers on the plane.

"It would be the same or less flights, with more people," Rafter said.

On top of that, Rafter said the report found the changes could improve air quality in the area.

"So rather than using a lot of different ground equipment that we use today, that will be built into the terminal itself, and thereby reducing the emissions and things that the airplanes have to emit while they're on the ground," Rafter said.

Still, some neighbors aren't convinced by the findings of the report.

"I hope for the best, but I'm planning for the worst," said Fred Winston, who lives in East Haven, only a quarter of a mile away from Tweed.

Winston said the fumes from the planes have gotten significantly worse over the last year or so. If he didn't live in his home since the 60s, he said he'd move out.

"When they take off from this side of the runway, they just sit there, and the fumes, if the wind is blowing toward my house, you have to go inside," Winston said.

Others who have been opposed to the expansion have called for an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to be conducted. The mayor of East Haven, Joseph Carfora, has called on the FAA to do just that.

He released a statement saying:

"While we are disappointed that the FAA did not immediately order the preparation of an environmental impact statement (EIS) for this major airport project, as we and many other parties requested, the FAA is required to consider public comments on this draft EA, and ultimately decide whether an EIS is required. Our mission of course is to protect the citizens of East Haven, and ensure that all aspects of this massive proposed expansion and relocation of the airport into East Haven are fully and fairly considered. T

herefore, I have directed my team -- including the experts we have hired -- to undertake a thorough and comprehensive review of the draft EA and appendices. We will prepare and submit detailed, substantive comments that address the Town's concerns and expect that the FAA will recognize the apparent material impacts on the community and, as required by Federal Law, undertake the full-scale EIS that is mandated for this significant project."

Rafter responded to that request.

"We're following what's known as NEPA, the National Environmental Policy Act. And it's required of all projects over a certain scale that have federal funding involved. So, it's not just airports, it's roadways, it's a number of things. So, we follow that NEPA process, and the EA is just another step in that process and we're in the public involvement phase of the EA now. So, an EIS could be the outcome of the EA, but to circumvent the EA, would be circumventing the NEPA process so, we're required to follow the regulation," Rafter said.

The public has a chance to comment on the report until April 16th. They can also attend a public meeting on April 1st at East Haven High School.

