Man charged in New Haven homicide, victim identified

Investigators determined that William Brown, the driver of an Acura MDX, was responsible for shooting Sean Peterson in the passenger seat.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a passenger in the car he was driving in New Haven Friday afternoon.

New Haven police said they received a 911 call at 12:38 p.m. reporting a shooting incident. The caller said that a person had been shot in their vehicle and was being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, patrol officers met the Acura MDX at the emergency room entrance and secured the vehicle as a crime scene.

The victim, identified as Sean Peterson, 49, succumbed to a single gunshot wound to the left rib cage while receiving medical treatment in the emergency room. Investigators responded to the scene and conducted a thorough investigation, which included interviews with witnesses.

Through these interviews, investigators say they determined that William Brown, the driver of the vehicle, was responsible for the shooting of Peterson. Brown was subsequently taken into custody on-site and charged with Murder and firearms-related charges. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

"This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Sean Peterson," said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. "I commend our investigators for their thorough and diligent work in bringing the suspect responsible for this crime to justice."

