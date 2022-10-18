New Haven police officer passes away after battle with cancer

Officer Michael Hinton joined the New Haven Police Department in 2014.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Police Department is mourning after a "loyal member" of the force died of cancer this week.

Officer Michael Hinton passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer that lasted 18 months.

He joined the New Haven Police Department in 2014.

"Officer Hinton inspired us all with his unwavering positive spirit and selfless dedication to his work and family," New Haven police said in a Facebook post.

Hinton is survived by his wife Genoveva Hinton, his daughter Nora, and his son Michael.

Calling hours will be held at Iovanne Funeral Home at 11 Wooster Place in New Haven on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside funeral at Orange Center Cemetery on Orange Center Road in Orange at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, emergency personnel with gather to lay rest two Bristol police officers who were killed by a suspect who shot them when they arrived at his home to answer a domestic disturbance call. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were killed. Officer Alec Iurato was injured in the shooting and fired back with one shot, which killed the suspect.

