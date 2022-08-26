New Haven police sergeant fired for violating 'numerous' department policies: Officials

Sgt. Shayna Kendall was the deputy commander of training before being placed on leave in April.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police sergeant was fired from her position after an internal investigation found she had violated many department policies, officials announced Friday.

Chief Karl Jacobson recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall's termination to the police department's Civilian Review Board, who reviewed the investigation. The matter went before the Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday night.

The board unanimously voted to terminate Kendall, board member Mike Lawlor confirmed to FOX61 on Friday.

The details of what policies Kendall violated have not yet been specified.

Kendall was the deputy commander of training before being placed on leave in April, Lawlor added.

“It is unfortunate that these events took place and that I had to recommend the termination of a Sergeant from our department, but I am committed to the people of New Haven and to the procedural justice that I hope will build a better bond between our officers and the community,” Jacobson said in a statement.

The New Haven Police Union sent a statement to FOX61 on Friday, saying,

"Sgt. Shayna Kendall's employment was terminated by the Board of Police Commissioners last night. The Union is disappointed in the Commission's decision in light of the serious due process concerns that were raised and weakness of the untruthfulness claims. The Union will file a grievance and other complaints for Sgt. Kendall as she is entitled to all the protection enumerated in our Collective Bargaining Agreement. As this is an ongoing and pending matter, the Union will not comment further at this time."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

