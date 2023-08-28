New Haven Public Schools' convocation celebrates staff ahead of new school year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Public Schools hosted a convocation Monday morning celebrating teachers' and staff's contributions with the coming school year. The purpose of the convocation is to reinforce a vision for the district's work and provide inspiration for the coming school year. A sea of staff packed the Floyd Little Athletic Center for the event for a morning of speakers, music and celebration. “We start off with a lot of excitement, welcoming everybody with open arms,” said Supervisor of Special Education Emma Proano Schulman. “Hugs, kisses, smiles.” “I think it’s really great to build the community feeling again and feel like there are other teachers like me out there,” said teacher Anna Denos. Speakers included Superintendent Dr. Madeline Negrón, Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Mayor Justin Elicker. U.S. Secretary of Education and former Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona also made a surprise visit.

“On the agenda, many things. I’m going to spend a lot of time listening, learning about the state of the district to make sure that I hit the ground running," said Negrón, who is entering her first year as superintendent at New Haven Public Schools."Key priorities, like many other districts, working on re-engaging our students. We need to have our kids in their seats every single day.”



Negrón identified challenge areas as chronic absenteeism and filling staff vacancies. She is also the first Hispanic superintendent to serve at New Haven Public Schools. Negrón has worked in education for over 25 years as a teacher, principal, and most recently as deputy superintendent in Hartford.



“I am very proud and very humbled that this community has entrusted me to lead; very proud that I’ll be the first Latina in this role, and I’m hopeful that many students who we serve, students of color, can see me, hear my story, which is one of perseverance and that they will believe they can also have a better future," said Negrón.