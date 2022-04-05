State Sen. Winfield uninjured after bullets strike house in New Haven

State Sen. Winfield took to Facebook late Monday night to assure friends and followers that he and his family were alright following the incident.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — State Sen. Gary Winfield of New Haven is uninjured after bullets struck his house Monday night. Another man who was struck by gunfire is recovering, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Winchester Avenue, according to a ShotSpotter activation. A short time later, police received a report of a person shot.

When police got to the scene they found a 33-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

Investigators learned the victim was shot while walking by Winfield's home. The house was struck by gunfire, but Winfield took to Facebook to assure friends and followers he and his family were okay.

"The younger kids didn’t really know what was happening so I let them think it was just us playing so we had to get down low. Will keep monitoring them to see. Otherwise, we are fine," he said in the post.

While the investigation is underway, police believe at this time that Winfield's home was not the intended target of the shooting.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

